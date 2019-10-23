Victim of Japan's Wartime Forced Labor Dies at Age 88

Photo : YONHAP News

An elderly victim of imperial Japan's forced labor, who had pursued damages in court, died over the weekend due to complications from old age.The Institute for Research in Collaborationist Activities announced on Monday that Lee Choon-myun passed away at the age of 88 around 12:20 a.m. last Saturday.Lee had filed a 100 million won lawsuit against Japan's Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation in May 2015 for the mental, physical and economic damage she suffered as a conscript worker at the company during World War Two.A Seoul court ruled in Lee's favor in March 2017, but the company appealed, arguing Lee’s claims are void under the 1965 treaty normalizing South Korea-Japan ties.However, in January, the Seoul Central District Court upheld the previous ruling and ordered the Japanese firm pay Lee the full amount sought.Lee’s death came as her case was pending at the Supreme Court after Nachi-Fujikoshi once again objected to the Seoul court ruling. Her family plans to continue the suit.