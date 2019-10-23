PM Lee Becomes Longest-Serving Prime Minister Since Democratization Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has became South Korea's longest-serving prime minister since the country became a democracy and adopted a direct presidential election system in 1987.Meeting with reporters on Monday, Lee said he is very honored to have achieved the record.He added that while he has spared no effort in handling state affairs, the government needs to pursue policies that move closer to those experiencing difficulties and also prepare policies with a longer perspective.Lee, who was formally appointed the Moon Jae-in administration's first prime minister in May 2017, has served for 881 days, breaking by a day the previous record set by former Prime Minister Kim Hwang-sik under the conservative Lee Myung-bak administration.Lee, a former journalist and four-term lawmaker, leads opinion polls as one of the ruling bloc's strongest candidates for the next presidential election.He recently expanded his role in diplomacy, holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo in an effort to mend frayed bilateral ties over trade and historical issues.