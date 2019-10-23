Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.27%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained five-point-71 points, or point-27 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-93-point-60.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, inching up point-05 point, or point-01 percent, to close at 652-point-42.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-170-point-seven won.