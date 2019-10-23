S. Korea's Political Parties Fail to Narrow Differences on Prosecutorial Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political parties met with the parliamentary speaker to narrow differences on disputed reform bills up for discussion at a plenary session, including one targeting the prosecution, but failed to reach agreement.Floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the Bareunmirae Party sat down with National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang on Monday.The DP requested the speaker present the bills at Tuesday's plenary session.After the meeting, DP floor leader Lee In-young said he made the request since the parliamentary judiciary committee's 180-day review period for the fast-tracked bills ends on Monday.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won argued the bills cannot be referred since they have to go through another 90-day review process by the judiciary committee.Speaker Moon, in response, said he would carefully consider the request.The DP is pushing to pass the bills, including one on setting up an agency to probe corruption by high-ranking government officials, through the National Assembly before handling any other reform bills that were put on the fast track.The LKP is strongly opposed to such moves, claiming that the DP's intent is to cover up controversies surrounding the Moon Jae-in administration.