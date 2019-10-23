Moon to Focus on Summit Diplomacy in November

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will be spending most of November focused on summit diplomacy while attending and hosting various regional forums.The presidential office announced on Monday that Moon is scheduled to visit Bangkok, Thailand from next Sunday to Tuesday to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN)-plus-three summit, involving the leaders of the ASEAN, South Korea, China and Japan.The president will also take part in the East Asia Summit(EAS), which is a meeting of leaders from 18 countries focused on matters related to the Indo-Pacific region.In Bangkok, Moon plans to highlight the need for joint efforts toward sustainable development, promote Seoul's peace initiatives on the Korean Peninsula and seek increased cooperation with the ASEAN regarding his New Southern Policy.From November 13 to 14, he will make an official visit to Mexico for summit talks with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and rally support for South Korea's bid to become an associate member of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc involving Latin American nations.From November 15 to 17, Moon will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Santiago, Chile, to discuss trade and inclusive and sustainable growth.On the sidelines of the forum, the president is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with state leaders.Moon will also host a special summit with ASEAN leaders in Busan, between November 25 and 27, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of South Korea's relations with the regional bloc.