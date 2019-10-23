Samsung Executives Get Prison Time for BioLogics Accounting Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung executives have been sentenced to prison for destroying evidence related to an accounting scandal at Samsung BioLogics.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday handed down jail terms ranging from one to four years for officials of Samsung Electronics, Samsung BioLogics and its affiliate Samsung Bioepis.Prosecutors described the case as the largest destruction of evidence ever perpetrated in the country's history in terms of time, mobilized personnel and the sheer amount of records that were destroyed.They said the defendants appeared to show no remorse for their actions, adding that their involvement in concealing hard drives and computers under factory and conference room floors was like something out of the movies.The executives were tried on charges of ordering the destruction and manipulation of internal documents at Samsung BioLogics and Bioepis since May of last year, ahead of a prosecution probe into alleged accounting irregularities at the biopharmaceutical firm.