Gov't Mulls Consultation Body with Civic Sector on WTO Country Status Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says the government will consider setting up a joint consultation body with the civic sector to prepare measures such as support for the farming industry following South Korea's decision to give up its developing nation status at the World Trade Organization.During a parliament inquiry on Monday by the budget and accounts committee, Lee promised efforts to take this opportunity to strengthen the domestic agriculture sector and make it more competitive.When asked about demands from farmers' groups to establish a special countermeasures agency under the prime minister's office, Lee said discussions will be held to determine which consultation channel would be the most effective.The prime minister added that the establishment of a joint government and civic body involving all related agencies is currently under review.Lee also noted that a "prime ministerial" agency is not necessarily known for efficient operation and explained that more than one hundred of them exist but that many of them barely meet once or twice a year.