PM Lee Apologizes for Controversy over Ex-Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon apologized to the public on Monday for the turmoil and controversy that surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who resigned earlier this month amid snowballing corruption allegations against him and his family.Lee expressed regret during a parliamentary session on government policies when pressed about the issue by Rep. Kim Seok-ki of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.Lee, who backed Cho for the justice minister post, said he feels regretful for public concerns that developed over allegations of wrongdoing against the former minister and his family, adding that he believes the prosecution's probe into the case is being carried out fairly and according to principles.Regarding his recent meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the South Korean prime minister said he was able to read some possibility of positive change in Tokyo’ stance on bilateral disputes, although he cautioned that much of its position on related issues remain the same.