N. Korean Media Blames S. Korea's International Diplomacy for Inter-Korean Issues

North Korean media outlets are accusing South Korea of heavily relying on international help in seeking inter-Korean peace.The North's propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri claimed on Monday that Seoul’s conflict with Tokyo over Japan’s trade curbs and its ongoing negotiation with the U.S. over shared defense costs are inescapable outcomes of South Korea's submission to external forces.It also took issue with President Moon Jae-in’s remarks during his recent meeting with foreign envoys in Seoul that gave credit to the international community for the dramatic circumstantial changes on the Korean Peninsula and called for its continuous support and cooperation.Labeling Seoul’s diplomacy as "toadyish” and “unpatriotic,” the outlet argued that Pyongyang’s leadership and sincere efforts made the changes possible."Meari," another North Korean propaganda outlet, directed similar criticism at Moon's remarks and called on Seoul to cooperate with the North instead of coordinating with the U.S.