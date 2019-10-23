Pres. Office Criticizes Anti-Gov't YouTube Videos by Opposition Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has criticized the main opposition Liberty Korea Party regarding a YouTube video produced to lampoon President Moon Jae-in.Presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said in a media briefing on Monday that what the public expects from politics is hope and cooperation and that opposition parties should also live up to this standard.She also stressed that any attempt to raise oneself by lowering the other should be preceded by bipartisan efforts and reflection to present politics that fit with the level of the country and its people.Posted on the conservative party’s official YouTube channel, the animated video portrays an underwear-clad Moon. Another video on the channel displays former Justice Minister Cho Kuk in handcuffs.