Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea to Develop Next-Generation Smart Farm Technology

Write: 2019-10-28 18:48:38Update: 2019-10-28 18:54:13

S. Korea to Develop Next-Generation Smart Farm Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will inject nearly 400 billion won into the development of next-generation smart farm-related technology over the next several years. 

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the seven-year project passed its feasibility study on Monday. 

Technological developments involving artificial intelligence and robots to be used for smart farms and distribution will be eligible for 386-point-seven billion won worth of support from 2021. 

Under the government's plan, a task force will be created to serve as the control tower for projects among related ministries.
List

Editor's Pick