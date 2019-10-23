S. Korea to Develop Next-Generation Smart Farm Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will inject nearly 400 billion won into the development of next-generation smart farm-related technology over the next several years.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the seven-year project passed its feasibility study on Monday.Technological developments involving artificial intelligence and robots to be used for smart farms and distribution will be eligible for 386-point-seven billion won worth of support from 2021.Under the government's plan, a task force will be created to serve as the control tower for projects among related ministries.