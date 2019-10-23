Prosecution Files Charges against Operator of Tada Ride-Hailing Service

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has indicted the operator of the ride-hailing service called Tada on charges of running an illegal business.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday filed charges against Lee Jae-woong, chief executive of "SoCar," and the head of its subsidiary Value Creators & Company(VCNC).While filing charges against the businessmen without detention, the prosecution said Tada's eleven-seater van rental service has been operating without a proper taxi license despite its provision of drivers.The Seoul Private Taxi Association filed a complaint against the operator of Tada in February, calling the business an illegal taxi service.