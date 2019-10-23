Yellow Dust Storm Hits S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The season's first yellow dust storm is expected to hit the nation on Tuesday from southern Mongolia and northeastern China, where it originated Sunday and Monday.Fine dust advisories have been issued for Incheon and South Chungcheong Province, and dust concentrations have already risen to "very bad" levels in Incheon and Seoul, surpassing 150 micrograms per cubic meter.The comparable figures in the greater capital region and South Chungcheong Province also topped 100 to reach "bad" levels.The yellow dust storm is expected to move southeast, raising fine dust levels across the nation to "bad" levels on Tuesday. Parts of the nation are forecast to see fine dust levels soar to "very bad" levels.The dust is expected to clear by Wednesday.