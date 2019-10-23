AP: US Envoy for N. Korea Expected to be Named No. 2 State Dept. Official

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is reportedly likely to be nominated to the State Department's number two post this week.The Associated Press reported Monday that Biegun is likely to be tapped by U.S. President Donald Trump as early as this week to be deputy secretary of state.The North Korea nuke envoy would replace John Sullivan, who has been picked to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia. Both positions require Senate confirmation.The report, which cites two U.S. government officials, said Biegun is expected to keep the North Korea portfolio if he is confirmed to the new post.Biegun's potential nomination comes amid an impasse in negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.