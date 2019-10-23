S. Korea's Business Sentiment Edges up in October

Photo : YONHAP News

The business sentiment of South Korean firms improved slightly in October, but pessimism about the future continued to persist.According to data by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries came to 73 this month, up one point from a month earlier.The index for South Korean manufacturers came to 72 in October, also up one point from the previous month.A reading below the benchmark 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.However, the outlook for all industrial sectors for the following month came to 72, down one point from the previous month.