Anti-Terrorism Drill to be Held at Subway Station Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint anti-terrorism drill will be held at a subway station in western Seoul on Tuesday afternoon.Seoul Metro, the operator of subway lines one through eight, said that some 470 personnel from 17 entities, including the military, police and fire authorities will carry out the drill at Sindorim Station at 3 p.m.The one-hour drill will also involve about 60 members of the general public and the operation of subway line 2 will be suspended for about ten minutes from 3:10 p.m.The participants will carry out a training exercise under a scenario in which a train is attacked and catches fire by a terrorist bombing and the terrorist flees to a department store and sets it on fire.The drill is part of national annual safety exercises, which are running for five days until Friday.