US Suggests Including Own Contingencies in Joint Crisis Management with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has suggested to South Korea that the two allies expand the scope of their combined military operations to include U.S. contingencies.According to government sources on Tuesday, South Korean and U.S. armed forces recently began discussions to revise the joint crisis management manual of the two allies as part of preparations for the envisioned transfer of wartime operational control, or OPCON, from Washington to Seoul.The manual, which outlines the combined responses of the allies as well as the roles of each during a crisis, currently specifies contingencies on the Korean Peninsula as within the scope of combined operations.The U.S., however, reportedly proposed the inclusion of U.S. contingencies as well.Such a revision could potentially provide Washington the means through which to demand South Korean forces join U.S. operations around the world, such as in the Strait of Hormuz or the South China Sea.Seoul reportedly opposed the U.S.’ suggestion. An official said that discussions have just begun, adding that all options are discussed in the beginning of negotiations.