LKP Floor Leader Describes Moon Administration as 'Lost' 2.5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Liberty Korea Party floor leader Na Kyung-won criticized President Moon Jae-in and his administration on Tuesday, defining the first half of his five-year term as a "lost” two-and-a-half years.At a policy speech during a plenary session at the National Assembly, Na said that it is wrong for the administration to expect resistance to abate with the resignation of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, adding that judgement on the first half of the Moon administration has just begun.She said that people were “deceived by lies” from the administration, adding that deceit, deprivation and destruction are the only words that can explain the past two-and-a-half years.The floor leader said that the appointment of Cho as Justice Minister in the first place was the epitome of the administration's lies, claiming that it is a demonstration of how the administration holds on to their privileges while attacking others in the name of ethics and justice.Na also criticized the administration's economic policies, pointing out that the national economic growth rate is likely to fall below two percent this year. She said that the administration's income-led growth policy deprives the people of both jobs and income.Na said that the administration “succumbed to North Korea” while its territories were infringed upon by other countries, citing Chinese and Russian military aircraft violations of the country’s air defense zone.She added that South Korea’s security has collapsed under the Moon administration.