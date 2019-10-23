Gov't Says Individual Tours to Mt. Geumgang Possible Only With Safety Guarantees

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says individual tours to Mount Geumgang would be possible once the issue of guaranteeing tourist safety is resolved.A ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that one of the biggest issues for the government is to ensure that South Korean tourists can visit the scenic mountain resort safely.Asked if the topic will be discussed if inter-Korean working-level talks are held on the tour program, the official said it will be among the factors that would be taken into consideration in the process of coming up with creative solutions to restart tours to Mount Geumgang.Individual tours are among some of the measures being considered to resume and revitalize South Korean tours to the mountain resort, which were suspended in 2008 after a South Korean tourist was shot.