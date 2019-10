Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has won the Asian U-23 Fencing Championships for the sixth consecutive year.In this year’s competition that ended on Monday in Bangkok, Thailand, Team Korea grabbed a total of seven gold, four silver and seven bronze medals. In particular, South Korea secured five out of six gold medals up for grabs in the team events.On the last day of the championships, South Korea beat Iran in the men’s team sabre competition and defeated Hong Kong in the women’s team epee event.