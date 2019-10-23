China Gives Prior Notice Before Military Plane Enters KADIZ

Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese military plane entered South Korea's air defense zone after sending prior notice for the first time.According to various government sources on Tuesday, China provided information about the plane's flight route and purpose through a bilateral military hotline before it entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ) near Jeju Island earlier in the day.The plane, believed to be a reconnaissance aircraft, entered the KADIZ west of Jeju Island at approximately 8:57 a.m., before exiting the KADIZ at approximately 9:31 a.m. east of Ieodo, a submerged rock also claimed by China.The aircraft reentered the KADIZ at 12:25 p.m. before finally leaving at 1:08 p.m.Military authorities said the South Korean Air Force tracked and monitored the plane even before it entered the KADIZ, and fighter jets were sent airborne in response.Tuesday's violation marked the first time that China notified South Korea of a pending KADIZ violation.Officials believe the change follows enhanced efforts to fortify defense ties between Seoul and Beijing that soured after Seoul decided to host an advanced U.S. missile defense system.During a recent vice ministerial-level strategic dialogue, held for the first time in five years, the two sides agreed to set up more hotlines between their air and naval forces.