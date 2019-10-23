S. Korea's Political Parties Bicker Over LKP's Animated Satire of Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea's rival political parties are bickering over the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's animated satire of President Moon Jae-in portrayed as the emperor from the famous Danish tale "The Emperor's New Clothes." Like the emperor lured into wearing invisible clothes, the animation shows Moon wearing only underpants.Choi You Sun has the details.Report:[Sound bite: Liberty Korea Party YouTube footage]The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Monday unveiled an animated video clip on its official YouTube channel, satirically portraying President Moon Jae-in, his state policies and personnel appointments.The animation features Moon changing into invisible clothes, a jacket labeled "security," pants labeled "economy" and a tie labeled "personnel appointment," alluding to the emperor from Danish author Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 short story "The Emperor's New Clothes."In the 19th-century tale, the emperor, tricked into thinking he is wearing special clothes invisible to anyone incompetent or stupid, marches in front of his entire kingdom with no clothes on.Out of fear that they will be called incompetent or stupid, no one dares to tell the emperor the truth, until a child in the crowd yells that he has no clothes on.When Moon puts on the invisible "personnel appointment" tie, the clip shows a handcuffed former Justice Minister Cho Kuk being taken into police custody, with the president admiring the handcuffs.[Sound bite: Liberty Korea Party YouTube footage]The presidential office, in response to the video, questioned whether tearing down an opponent to boost one's reputation is a way to promote national dignity.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said patience over the level of ridicule and criticism toward the president is nearing its limit, urging the LKP to reprimand all those involved in the making of the animation and issue a public apology.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party criticized the LKP for what it called a "disgraceful satire," but also took jabs at the DP regarding an exhibit hosted by one of its representatives in 2017 displaying a parody of Edouard Manet's painting "Olympia" featuring a nude woman, onto which the face of conservative then-President Park Geun-hye was added.The LKP, for its part, said the animation is a message to the Moon administration to listen to criticism as carefully as it does to praise.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.