KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.04%
Write: 2019-10-29 15:46:36 / Update: 2019-10-29 15:49:40
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost point-91 point, or point-04 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-92-point-69.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining five-point-88 points, or point-90 percent, to close at 658-point-30.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-163 won.
