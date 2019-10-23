Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.04%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost point-91 point, or point-04 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-92-point-69.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining five-point-88 points, or point-90 percent, to close at 658-point-30.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened seven-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-163 won.