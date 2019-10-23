Ratio of Non-Regular Workers Sharply Rises to 36%

Photo : YONHAP News

The percentage of non-regular workers among the wage and salary earning population has sharply increased to 36-point-four percent.According to August data by Statistics Korea, non-regular employees numbered seven-point-48 million out of over 20 million paid workers in the country.Thirty-six-point-four percent is the highest ratio in 12 years since 36-point-six in March 2007.Their number grew by more than 867-thousand from last year while the number of regular workers dropped by 353-thousand.Statistics Korea says the sharp rise in non-regular workers is due to a newly-adopted survey method following consultations with the International Labor Organization.It said that as a result, more part-timers and temporary workers have been counted and therefore it's difficult to make a direct comparison to last year's figures.