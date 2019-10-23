Politics Japan Warns Against Move to Cash Japanese Firms' Assets

The Japanese government has expressed concern over assets of Japanese firms seized by South Korean plaintiffs being cashed, saying if that happens, bilateral relations will further deteriorate.



In a regular briefing Tuesday, Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said that the plaintiffs, who had won a Korean Supreme Court case regarding compensation for Tokyo's wartime forced labor, were taking cash assets held by the Japanese firms in Korea.



Motegi expressed his disapproval of the asset seizures and noted that he had clearly conveyed this stance to his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha when they met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month.



He reiterated Japan's request for South Korea to quickly correct its violation of international laws based on the shared view that a future-oriented relationship needs to be established.



The Supreme Court in October of last year ordered Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation to pay four Korean victims of wartime forced labor 100 million won each in compensation.



Another ruling followed that also held Mitsubishi Heavy Industries responsible for reparations.



However, Tokyo argued the issue was completely resolved through the 1965 Korea-Japan agreement regarding the settling of colonial matters.



The Japanese firms refused to follow the court order after which the plaintiffs went on to seize their assets.