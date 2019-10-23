S. Korea to Expand Digitization of Personal Identification

Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans will soon be able to carry personal identification on their mobile devices.The government on Tuesday announced plans to improve the country's electronic government system in line with the rapid advancement of ICT technologies and to better cater to the public's needs.In a bid to promote security and convenience, plastic identification cards issued to government employees and students will be replaced by mobile forms of identification on a trial basis until 2021.While the digitization of identification will expand in phases starting in 2022, the government plans to gather public opinion and conduct a legal review before deciding on the digitization of resident registration cards and driver's licenses.The government also plans to complete the electronic certification of some 300 documents, including resident registration certificates, by the end of 2021, to allow people to access them in their mobile devices for use in public offices or banking purposes.