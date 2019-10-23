Moon Suggests Continuing Saemaeul Movement in Modern Light

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has proposed to succeed and develop the Saemaeul or New Village Movement of the 1970s through a modern interpretation.Attending a Saemaeul leadership conference in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday, Moon said that Korea is what it is today thanks to the community movement that took place decades ago.He acknowledged the positive role the Saemaeul Movement played even though it was born during an authoritarian regime.The president also commended the past endeavors of community leaders and said the world has taken interest in the accomplishments of this uniquely Korean rural development campaign.He vowed to share this experience with developing nations in Asia, Africa and Latin America.