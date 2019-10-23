Gov't: Reported Use of S. Korean Facilities in N. Korea Not Confirmed

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says there's no information either way on whether South Korean facilities at North Korea's Mount Geumgang resort and the Gaeseong Industrial Complex were illegally used by the North as claimed by a recent media report.Notifying reporters on Tuesday, Seoul's Unification Ministry said there have been no signs or confirmation that corporate facilities and equipment belonging to the South were used or moved in location.The ministry said South Korean officials are currently stationed around the clock at the inter-Korean liaison office in Gaeseong and previously had a chance to indirectly verify that North Korea had sealed off South Korean facilities at the Gaeseong Complex.Regarding the Geumgang resort, the ministry said it believes around 30 tourist buses that belonged to Hyundai Asan remain at the site after the South Korean firm pulled out in 2011.But it said it's not confirmed whether the buses have been used by the North since South Korea suspended tourism to the mountain.