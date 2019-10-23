NGO Accuses Prosecution over Martial Law Plan under Park Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean civic group is claiming the prosecution under the former Park Geun-hye administration attempted to cover up an alleged martial law plan aimed at quelling anti-government protests.The Center for Military Human Rights Korea on Tuesday accused the prosecution of intentionally ignoring testimony that Cho Hyun-chun, the former head of the Defense Security Command, instructed the drafting of a martial law plan even before receiving the formal order from then-Defense Minister Han Min-koo.The center claimed the alleged dismissal of the testimony, which it independently secured from multiple people involved in the related probe, was done to cover up the former administration's martial law plan.Documents drafted by the now-defunct DSC include martial law plans to crack down on anti-Park Geun-hye protests in late 2016 and early 2017.