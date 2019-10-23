Doosan Joins Hanwha Galleria in Closing Duty-Free Shop

Photo : YONHAP News

Doosan will close its duty-free shop in Seoul based on the company's outlook of its low long-term profitability.The move, announced on Wednesday, comes a month after the closure of another domestic duty-free shop run by Hanwha Galleria.Local duty-free shops posted rapid sales growth in recent years until they were hit by China’s ban on group tours to South Korea in retaliation for Seoul's deployment of the U.S. THAAD antimissile defense system in 2017.Fierce domestic competition also makes their business prospects murky. There are currently 12 duty-free shops in Seoul, but the government plans to issue licenses to six additional shops next month, including three in the capital.