Prosecution Again Seeks Arrest Warrant for ex-Justice Minister's Brother

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are attempting for a second time to secure a court warrant to arrest a younger brother of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as part of their probe into corruption allegations surrounding the former minister's family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Wednesday that it has asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for the brother on several charges, including breach of trust, obstruction of business and attempts to destroy evidence.The court dismissed the prosecution’s initial request early this month.The 52-year-old brother, who has been a senior official for the Ungdong School, which is run by the Cho family, is suspected of helping two applicants get teaching posts in return for bribes worth a total of 210 million won.He's also facing allegations that he caused over 10 billion won worth of financial loss to the school with lawsuits filed against it in 2006 and 2017.