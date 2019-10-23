President Moon's Mother Dies at Age 92

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's mother Kang Han-ok died on Tuesday at the age of 92.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a briefing that Kang passed away at 7:06 p.m. at a hospital in Busan where she had been staying due to a chronic illness.The president and first lady Kim Jung-sook were present at the time of Kang's death.It's the first time in modern South Korean history that a parent of a sitting president has died.The presidential spokesperson said that Kang will be laid to rest following a three-day mourning period, adding that Moon wishes to handle the passing as a private funeral and that no condolence calls or flowers will be accepted.