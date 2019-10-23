S. Korea's Proposed 'Blue Sky Day' Likely to be Accepted by UN

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations is likely to accept South Korea's proposal to designate November 15 as "Blue Sky Day" to promote global awareness of the importance of responding to climate change.South Korea' mission to the UN said Tuesday that unofficial consultations on the matter are underway.Cho Hyun, Seoul's new ambassador to the UN, told reporters in New York that the designation will heighten world awareness of climate change and create a platform to support it.An official at the mission said that South Korea picked November 15 for the designation as it's a time when power demand for heating begins to increase in many countries.South Korea has submitted a document outlining the purposes of Blue Sky Day, and all member states have reportedly expressed their approval in the first round of unofficial consultations.The designation would mark the first time the UN has established an international day proposed by South Korea.President Moon Jae-in suggested the creation of Blue Sky Day in a keynote speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in September.