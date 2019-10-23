Prosecution Seeks 12 Years in Prison for Former Vice Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has requested 12 years in prison for former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui on charges of receiving sexual favors and bribes worth 300 million won.The prosecution also requested 700 million won in fines and 337-point-six million won in forfeited assets at Kim's final trial hearing on Tuesday, saying that the accused denies all charges despite evidence proving his guilt.The former vice minister is accused of receiving sexual favors and bribes worth 130 million won from a contractor named Yoon Jung-cheon between 2006 and 2008 and accepting 199 million won from two other businesspeople.In closing arguments at the final hearing, Kim expressed deep regret over his inappropriate behavior as a public official at the time, but denied the bribery charges.Regarding allegations that Kim participated in a sex party at a countryside villa in Gangwon Province owned by Yoon, the former vice minister said he has no memory of visiting the villa.The court will issue its verdict at 2 p.m. on November 22.