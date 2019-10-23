S. Korea's Inflation Lowest in OECD in Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's inflation rate ranked at the bottom in September among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) member states.According to OECD data on Wednesday, South Korea's consumer prices dropped point-four percent on-year last month, the lowest mark among the 36 current and four future OECD member states.South Korea's inflation stood at two percent in September 2017, lower than the OECD average of two-point-four percent but above comparable figures in Japan and the eurozone.The country's figure for September 2018, two-point-one percent, was also lower than the OECD average of two-point-nine percent, but still higher than Japan's one-point-two percent.However, South Korea's inflation has slowed more significantly than other countries since November 2018, slipping by one-point-six percentage points over the period from November last year to March this year.