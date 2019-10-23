Yomiuri: Moon Expressed Wish for Summit in Letter to Abe

Photo : YONHAP News

A leading Japanese daily says President Moon Jae-in conveyed to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe his wish to swiftly hold a summit, but Tokyo has decided not to engage in such a meeting at least in the next month.According to the Yomiuri Shimbun on Wednesday, Moon stated his desire for a summit in a letter delivered to Abe by South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon during his trip to Japan last week.The paper said that when the Japanese prime minister accepted the letter, he requested that Seoul create an opportunity to make Seoul-Tokyo ties healthy again.The report quoted a senior government official in Tokyo as saying that the ball is in South Korea’s court, suggesting that Tokyo will not agree to a Moon-Abe summit at the present time.According to the daily, the Japanese government has concluded that for the time being, there is a need to wait and see if Seoul will meet Tokyo’s demands on the Supreme Court’s rulings ordering Japanese companies to pay reparations to Korean victims of forced labor during World War Two.Japan says the matter was settled in a 1965 bilateral accord, under which South Korea received compensation for Japan's colonial occupation.Moon is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Thailand and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Chile in November, at which Abe is also expected to attend.The international meetings had raised hope that the two officials could meet face-to-face.