Bareunmirae Floor Leader: Prosecution's Right to Indict and Investigate Must be Separated

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party says the key to prosecution reform is separating the state agency's right to indict and investigate.Oh Shin-hwan made the remark Wednesday while delivering a policy speech before the National Assembly.He said the prosecution’s "omnipotent" authority came into being after the prosecution was also granted the right to investigate without any limits and to command police investigations.Oh said the key points of prosecutorial reform are securing the prosecution’s independence and political neutrality as well as democratic supervision of the institution. He said those points would be realized by separating the prosecution’s right to indict and to investigate.The floor leader said if such rights are properly bifurcated, and power between police and the prosecution is correctly balanced, there would be no need to establish an independent investigative unit to uncover corruption among high-ranking government officials.The investigative unit has been proposed as a crucial measure to revamp the prosecution.Oh stressed that a bill submitted by the ruling Democratic Party on setting up such an exclusive unit must not, by any means, be passed by parliament.