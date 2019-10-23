No. of Newborns in August Hits Record Low

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of babies born in the month of August hit a record low in South Korea.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, there were 24-thousand-408 newborns in August, down two-thousand-973, or ten-point-nine percent, from the same period last year.The monthly figure is the lowest recorded since related figures began to be tracked in 1981, and marked the 41st consecutive month the number of newborns has dropped to a new record low.The drop in the number of new babies in August was the sharpest to be posted since September of last year, when the figure slipped by some four-thousand.The downward trend is partly due to the declining number of marriages in South Korea, which also hit a record low in the month of August at just 18-thousand-340, down five-point-two percent on-year.