Civic Groups Urge Japan to Enforce Court Rulings on Wartime Forced Labor

Photo : KBS News

Civic groups launched a series of rallies in front of the former and current Japanese embassies in Seoul on Wednesday, calling for the enforcement of Supreme Court rulings on Japan’s wartime forced labor.The demonstrations came as Wednesday marks one year since the court ordered a Japanese company to compensate forced wartime labor victims and their families.One civic group, called the Association for the Pacific War Victims held a news conference and denounced Japan's Shinzo Abe government for refusing to enforce court rulings on the wartime forced labor victims.The Movement for One Korea, held a so-called one-person protest to urge Japan to cooperate with the court rulings.The groups' calls were further amplified at a weekly civic rally urging Japan to formally apologize and compensate Korean victims of sexual slavery during World War Two.