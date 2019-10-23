Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.59%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 12-point-42 points, or point-59 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-80-point-27.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-26 points, or point-50 percent, to close at 655-point-04 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-168-point-one won.