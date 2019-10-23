DP Chief Apologizes for Rifts Caused by Cho Kuk Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) apologized to the South Korean people for social and political rifts caused by corruption allegations surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family.At a press briefing on Wednesday, DP Chairperson Lee Hae-chan said he feels a heavy responsibility for his party's failure to fully consider the sense of deprivation, frustration and turmoil the public must have felt over the scandal while pushing for prosecutorial reform.Lee's apology comes as some first-term DP lawmakers have called for an overhaul of party leadership.While dismissing calls for his resignation, Lee highlighted the need to reform the prosecution and vowed to do all he can to get related bills approved by the National Assembly.