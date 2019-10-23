Warmbiers to Attend Seoul Meeting of Victims of N. Korean Abduction

Photo : YONHAP News

The family of an American college student who died after being released from detainment in North Korea in 2017, will visit South Korea next month.According to the Seoul-based Korean War Abductees’ Family Union on Wednesday, the parents of Otto Warmbier will attend an international gathering of victims of the North’s abduction and detainment set to be held in Seoul on November 22nd.The families of Japanese and Thai victims will also take part in the event to discuss their legal responses to the North Korean regime’s alleged acts, along with former South Korean Vice Unification Minister Kim Suk-woo and other guests.Warmbier died six days after returning to the U.S. in a vegetative state, following 17 months of captivity in the North. He was charged with trying to steal a propaganda poster.