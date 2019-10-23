Alleged Key Witness to Late Actress Abuse Scandal to Face Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Yoon Ji-oh, who claimed to be a key witness in the sexual abuse scandal surrounding the late actress Jang Ja-yeon, for defamation, fraud and several other charges.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday said that the Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant for Yoon on Tuesday. The 32-year-old former actress and model left for Canada in April and has been staying there after several lawsuits were filed against her.It was the second time that police sought a warrant to arrest Yoon after the prosecution dismissed an earlier request. She did not respond to several request from the police to return to Korea for questioning. In June, police also called on law enforcement authorities in Canada to cooperate on the matter.Yoon has said via her social media account that she cannot return home country due to her health conditions. She is accused of damaging the legacy of the late actress by posing as a key witness and profiting from the attention she earned.