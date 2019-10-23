Politics US College Cancels Orchestra Tour to China after 3 S. Korean Members are Denied Visas

A U.S. college orchestra has reportedly cancelled a performance in China in protest of Beijing’s denial of visas to three of its South Korean members.



According to U.S. media outlets, the Eastman Philharmonia at the University of Rochester in New York, announced on Tuesday its decision to postpone a China tour until every member is allowed to perform “as one.”



The orchestra, which is made up of students from the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music, revealed earlier that the students were denied visas apparently in retaliation for the deployment of the American anti-missile system THAAD in South Korea.



The orchestra initially planned to go forward with the scheduled tour in eight Chinese cities but changed its plans due to protests from the school’s students and alumni.