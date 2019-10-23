Unification Minister Proposes Individual Tours as Possible Solution to Mt. Geumgang Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's unification minister has indicated that individual tours to Mount Geumgang could be a a possible solution to Pyongyang’s decision to remove South Korean facilities at the scenic North Korean mountain resort.Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul positively responded to the proposal made by ruling Democratic Party Rep. Park Byeong-seug on Wednesday, saying the government may consider allowing individual trips to Mount Geumgang as well as the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in the North.The minister stressed, however, that the issue of safety for South Korean travelers will be the most important factor, adding the two Koreas will be able to find specific solutions through discussions.He said the two sides should also be able to review other tourism-related issues, pointing to the Pyongyang Joint Declaration from last year that contains an inter-Korean agreement to discuss measures to cultivate a special tourist district near the North’s east coast.