S. Korean Foreign Minister Reveals Contents of Moon's Letter to Abe

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has revealed that President Moon Jae-in stressed in his recent letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the door to talks between them is always open.During a National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee hearing on Wednesday, Kang shared her knowledge of the letter that was delivered last week via South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.She confirmed that Moon proposed a summit with Abe at an early date, and simply expressed hope the time will soon come when difficult pending issues between the two countries are overcome so they can meet.When asked what conditions are necessary for a summit, the minister said Seoul and Tokyo should be able to narrow their differences in a meaningful manner over Japan’s trade restrictions and the South Korean court rulings on Japan’s wartime forced labor.Regarding the possibility of improving relations before the bilateral General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) is set to expire on November 22, Kang reiterated Seoul’s stance that Tokyo should first withdraw its export curbs.