Prosecution Looks Into Fresh Allegation against Ex-Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has launched an investigation into the allegation that former Justice Minister Cho Kuk had suspended the presidential office’s probe into a corruption scandal involving a vice Busan mayor when he worked as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office said on Wednesday that prosecutors and inspectors were sent to the headquarters of a Seoul-based construction firm earlier in the day to secure related documents and computer files to prove the suspicions surrounding Busan vice mayor Yoo Jae-soo.The prosecution said three other local firms were also raided for similar reasons, but declined to comment on the specifics of the suspicions he was facing.In 2017, when Yoo was working as a senior official at the Financial Services Commission, the presidential office began a probe on the allegations that he received financial and nonfinancial benefits in bribe from some companies being monitored by the financial watchdog. However, no disciplinary measure was taken against him and he later moved to work as Busan vice mayor for economic affairs.Representative Kim Do-eup of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party claimed earlier this month that the top office’s probe on Yoo was suspended at the order of a senior presidential official.