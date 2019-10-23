Abe Sends Condolence Letter to Moon after Mother's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly sent a condolence letter to President Moon Jae-in following the death of his mother.According to multiple sources from Seoul's ruling party on Wednesday, the letter was delivered to Moon by Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Nagamine Yasumasa when the diplomat paid his respects to the deceased at a church in Busan on Wednesday afternoon.The letter comes after Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon conveyed written correspondence from Moon to Abe during his trip to Tokyo last week.On October 14, Moon also sent condolences to Abe over the casualties and damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis. Abe expressed his gratitude for the message through a diplomatic channel soon after.Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said earlier on Wednesday during a parliamentary session that Moon stressed in his latest letter to Abe that the door to talks between them is always open.