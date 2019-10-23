Funeral for President Moon's Mother to be Held in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

The funeral for President Moon Jae-in's mother, Kang Han-ok, will be held on Thursday.Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook will attend a funeral mass for the deceased along with other relatives at Namcheon Catholic Cathedral in the city of Busan.After the funeral, Kang will be buried at a cemetery in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province.The presidential office said that all events after the funeral mass will be closed to the public according to the wishes of the president.Kang died Tuesday evening at the age of 92 at a hospital in Busan after suffering from a chronic illness.