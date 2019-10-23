S. Korea's Industrial Output Falls 0.4% in Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's industrial output and consumption both declined last month, while facility investment increased.According to data by Statistics Korea on Thursday, the country's overall industrial output fell point-four percent in September from a month earlier.Retail sales, an indicator of consumption levels, slipped two-point-two percent last month from a month earlier, the largest drop since December 2017.Facility investment increased by two-point-nine percent in September on-month, thanks to increased investment in industrial machinery.Statistics Korea attributed the drop in the overall industrial output to temporary factors such as the base effect and weather.It explained that while production in the mining and manufacturing industries increased, output in the service industries decreased as frequent typhoons and rains in September led to a reduction in outdoor activities.